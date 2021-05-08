CITY

Court grants bail to crime lord

By Staff Report

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Saturday accepted the bail requests of underworld king Khawaja Aqeel, alias Gogi Butt, and his accomplices against surety bonds worth Rs0.1 million apiece.

Butt and 11 others were arrested on Wednesday for attacking a police team and harbouring proclaimed offenders. The police had also recovered a huge cache of illegal weapons from their possession.

Later that day, ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta granted the police two-day physical remand of the suspects.

Avatar
Staff Report

NATIONAL

