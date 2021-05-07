Opinion

Holding others responsible for own failures

In parliamentary democracy, buck stops at PM

Editorial
By Editorial
Prime Minister Imran Khan has an extra-large team of ministers, advisors and special assistants who look after different departments. The PM is supposed to run the country with their help. Farsightedness and competence are the primary requirements for successfully running a country comprising a 220-million population. The country has a parliament where the PM can get laws required to run the country passed provided he maintains working relations with the opposition. The country also has a number of institutions with functions clearly defined in the constitution.

A perception is getting strengthened with the passage of time that Mr Khan lacks both farsightedness and the ability to run the government. The PTI governments has been permanently at loggerheads with the opposition. The PM has remained fully focused on maligning the opposition and putting its leaders behind bars. Meanwhile the government tends to put the blame for its failures on state institutions, government departments and mafias.

Unhappy over a judgment by a Supreme Court bench headed by Mr Justice Faez Isa, he made the President send a reference against Mr Justice Isa in wanton disregard of the law. Efforts were made to implicate his wife also in the case. The government lost the reference, the subsequent court case and the following review petition.

In March Mr Khan continued to condemn again and again the ECP Chairman for insisting that the Constitution did not allow open ballot in Senate elections, a position that no more suited him.

The accusations against the country’s embassies early this week indicate that Mr Khan still has a woefully inadequate understanding of embassies’ consular work. As the himself mentioned, most of the complaints pertain to passports and ID cards, come under the domain of the Ministry of Interior and NADRA. Instead of seeking explanation from the quarters concerned, the PM publicly ridiculed and brought into disrepute the embassies for no fault of theirs.

It is a matter of common knowledge that justice is both delayed and costly in this country. What is expected of Mr Khan is to devise ways and means to resolve the issue instead of complaining that an alliance has been formed between judges, police and the land mafia. If this has really happened while the Interior Ministry controls the Police, FIA, and Anti-Corruption Department, the PM himself cannot be exonerated.

Editorial

