Govt to avail all legal options against decision allowing Shehbaz to go abroad: Fawad

Minister says it would be unfortunate if the PML-N leader escapes in such a manner

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Friday said the government would avail all legal options against the court decision allowing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif to go abroad.

The minister, in a series of tweets, said such hasty decisions were not even taken in a panchayat. It was a joke with the law because Shehbaz Sharif was involved in money laundering of billions of rupees.

He said it would be unfortunate if the PML-N leader escapes from law in such a manner.

Shehbaz Sharif, he said, had earlier given a guarantee that his elder brother Nawaz Sharif would return from England after medical treatment. What had happened to that guarantee, he asked.

He tagged the copy of an affidavit submitted by Shehbaz Sharif in the Lahore High Court and said it was the guarantee he had given for Nawaz Sharif’s visit abroad. Instead of giving notice to Shehbaz Sharif for giving a fake guarantee and recalling Nawaz Sharif back to the country, he himself is now being sent abroad.

Fawad lamented that Prime Minister Imran Khan had pointed out weaknesses in the justice system many times but the opposition parties were not ready for reforms. The main reason for their refusal was that their interests were linked to the present rotten system, he remarked.

