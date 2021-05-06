Veteran actress Sumbul Shahid passes away of Covid-19

LAHORE: Veteran actress Sumbul Shahid died of Covid-19 on Thursday.
Shahid, sister to Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas, had contracted the contagion disease last month and was on a ventilator at a private hospital in Lahore.
Bushra had appealed to her fans to pray for her sister’s recovery as her condition worsened.
Last month, she had also shared a photo of her sister. “My darling sister Sumbul Shahid is fighting a battle with Covid-19 these days. Please pray for her speedy recovery. Char Chand salamat rahain ameen,” the caption had read.
View this post on Instagram
Sumbul was last seen in the 2020 drama Nand alongside Minal Khan and Shahroz Sabzwari.