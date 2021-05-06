NATIONAL

Veteran actress Sumbul Shahid passes away of Covid-19

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Veteran actress Sumbul Shahid died of Covid-19 on Thursday.

Shahid, sister to Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas, had contracted the contagion disease last month and was on a ventilator at a private hospital in Lahore.

Bushra had appealed to her fans to pray for her sister’s recovery as her condition worsened.

Last month, she had also shared a photo of her sister. “My darling sister Sumbul Shahid is fighting a battle with Covid-19 these days. Please pray for her speedy recovery. Char Chand salamat rahain ameen,” the caption had read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra)

Sumbul was last seen in the 2020 drama Nand alongside Minal Khan and Shahroz Sabzwari.

