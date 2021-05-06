NATIONAL

Actor Sumbul Shahid passes away of Covid-19

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Veteran actress Sumbul Shahid died of Covid-19 on Thursday.

Shahid, sister to Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas, had contracted the contagion disease last month and was on a ventilator at a private hospital in Lahore.

Bushra had appealed to her fans to pray for her sister’s recovery as her condition worsened.

Last month, she had also shared a photo of her sister. “My darling sister Sumbul Shahid is fighting a battle with Covid-19 these days. Please pray for her speedy recovery. Char Chand salamat rahain ameen,” the caption had read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra)

Sumbul was last seen in the 2020 drama Nand alongside Minal Khan and Shahroz Sabzwari.

Previous articlePalestinian teen killed in clashes, Israeli teen dies after shooting
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Enough supplies of Covid-19 vaccine for eligible population: govt

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of National Health Services Director General Rana Safdar Thursday said that the government has expedited the process of Covid-19 vaccination procurement and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran says govt working to control inequality

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said his government was focusing on equitable distribution of resources to rich and poor by ensuring basic...
Read more
NATIONAL

Zaidi sues Ismail for slander

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Thursday sent a legal notice under the Defamation Ordinance, 2002 to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)...
Read more
NATIONAL

All parties, save PPP, boycott vote recount in NA-249

KARACHI: All mainstream political parties, except Pakistan People's Party (PPP), on Thursday boycotted recounting of votes in NA-249 (Karachi West-II) constituency -- where a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Court extends detention of Asif in NAB cases

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore extended on Thursday the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif until May 20 in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran to jet off to Saudi Arabia on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will touch down in Riyadh on Friday (tomorrow) on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral cooperation,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran says govt working to control inequality

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said his government was focusing on equitable distribution of resources to rich and poor by ensuring basic...

Zaidi sues Ismail for slander

All parties, save PPP, boycott vote recount in NA-249

Court extends detention of Asif in NAB cases

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.