Punjab govt decides to impose complete lockdown from May 8

Public transport, tourist destinations will remain closed

By INP

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to impose complete lockdown across the province from May 8 in order to restrict public movement and curb the spread of coronavirus.

The decision was taken in a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

According to the decision, all types of public transport and tourist destinations across the province will remain closed from May 8. Checkpoints manned by Rangers and police personnel will be set up at the entrances and exits of cities.

Dr Yasmin Rashid directed the Punjab chief secretary and senior civil and military officials to spare no effort in controlling the spread of the virus as the next 15 to 20 days are very critical.

She said that people should celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity and show responsibility by taking precautionary measures. The purpose of giving more holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr is to limit the public’s movement, she added.

The Punjab chief secretary said that awareness about the importance of precautionary measures would be ramped up and urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during the Eid holidays. He said that parks and tourist spots should be kept completely closed during the holidays as directed by the National Command and Operation Centre.

