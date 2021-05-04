Opinion

Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s Pakistan

By Editor's Mail

This country was created by MAJ to be a modern democratic welfare state. Today we are neither a welfare state that Quaid wanted, nor a security state, but a country in utter confusion.
Instead of pursing vision laid down by Founding Fathers, we have been dilly dallying in an endless debate of presidential or parliamentary democracy. The hard truth is that it was under a so-called Presidential System imposed by likes of Iskandar Mirza and Ayub Khan, that Pakistan without any parliamentary debate, got itself embroiled in a proxy war, by offering Badaber Base for reconnaissance flights over Soviet Union ostensibly being part of CENTO, although neither Iran, nor Turkey were willing to do likewise.
It was again under Presidential system that Pakistan chose to disregard China’s advice to liberate IOK in 1962, although MAJ had termed it our jugular vein, because all our rivers originated from there.
Pakistan suffered humiliation of defeat, surrender and dismemberment in 1971 under Presidential system of Yahya Khan. Finally, after a series of failures, it was a civil government which gave this country 1973 Constitution, which was based on parliamentary democracy. Given our limitations to match India in conventional war, prompted this civil government, with help of parliament to hold historic Islamic Conference in Lahore. Immediately after this, the parliamentary democratic government decided to lay foundations for building Defensive Nuclear Deterrence, inspite of opposition by major super powers.
The democratically elected government was removed by military dictator, who CIA Director Casey allegedly claimed to be on their payroll. A presidential system was again imposed, and 1973 Constitution effectively suspended and Pakistan got itself involved in Afghan proxy war. We continue to suffer consequences
What more will it take for us to realize that we must follow MAJ’s vision?
Malik T Ali
Lahore

Previous articleCovid-19 Pandemic: A joke to the world
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Covid-19 Pandemic: A joke to the world

Covid-19 Pandemic has become a rapidly increasing threat around the globe today. More than 3 Million People are affected by this disease and more...
Read more
Letters

Tiktok Addiction

Tiktok has slowly become the requirement of every teen. The addiction of tiktok among youth has created a lot of tension among their parents....
Read more
Letters

Depression in Quarantine

In this time of a global health, crisis being in quarantine and staying home keeping ourselves isolated is the only thing we can do...
Read more
Comment

Has India inculcated a “scientific temper”?

The Indian Constitution is the only, according to which it is a fundamental duty, the eighth one, of every citizen “to develop a scientific...
Read more
Comment

Acknowledging Genocide

As expected, US President Joseph Biden’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide during the Ottoman Empire was greeted with relief by Armenian Americans and outrage...
Read more
Comment

The uncouth special assistant

After seeing a video gone viral on the social media showing special assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Has India inculcated a “scientific temper”?

The Indian Constitution is the only, according to which it is a fundamental duty, the eighth one, of every citizen “to develop a scientific...

Acknowledging Genocide

Epaper – May 5 LHR 2021

Epaper – May 5 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.