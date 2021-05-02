IN January, despite being a big exporter of wheat, Pakistan suddenly suffered a wheat shortage. The wheat crisis started in Sindh and later spread to other provinces. Then we had the sugar crisis.

The probe team was also receiving threats which made Imran Khan express great displeasure. PM’s Citizens’ Portal, Sasta Bazaar, Ehsaas scholarship project, all have failed to deliver and could not yield results. There is only one reason for this, corruption, which is deep rooted in our country.

Taking advantage of our flawed system, culprits mostly go scot-free. We will keep on suffering unless we get rid of corruption. We need to review our policies to eliminate corruption.

Laiba Baqai

Karachi