Opinion

Increasing prices of oxygen cylinders

By Editor's Mail

The cases of coronavirus are rapidly increasing and after the deficiency of oxygen in India, the same problem is rising in Pakistan. In these crucial times the people who are taking advantage of the situation are profiteers. The prices of oxygen cylinders are increasing. The price of small cylinder has increased from 11000 to 15000 and large cylinder from 18000 to 25000.
The authorities are requested to take strict action against this issue to prevent them from making Illegal profit from this pandemic situation.

Asma Zulfiqar
KARACHI

