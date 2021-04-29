HEADLINES

Proscribed TLP approaches Interior Ministry for removal of ban

By INP

ISLAMABAD, April 29 (INP): Proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Thursday approached the Interior Ministry to remove the ban that was imposed on the religious party.

TLP has formally submitted an application to the Interior Ministry in which it has maintained that the party was outlawed on April 15, 2021 over allegations of disturbing peace and interfering in the state’s affairs which are contrary to facts.

The application requested the government to review its decision remove ban from TLP. The Interior Ministry sources verified that an application from the banned religious party has been received.

Furthermore, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has summoned a high-level meeting on Friday to review the TLP application. It is pertinent here to mention that the Interior Ministry had banned TLP over the Punjab government’s request.

