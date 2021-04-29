HEADLINES

President for expediting EVM production with high-tech security features

By APP

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday asked the Ministry of Science of Technology and other concerned organizations to expedite the process of developing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) with advanced security features to ensure transparency in the electoral process.

He underscored the need for introducing an e-voting system in the country which, he said, would not only facilitate overseas Pakistanis but would also improve the efficiency and various other aspects of the electoral process.

The president made these remarks while chairing a meeting of sub-committee on Emerging Technologies on e-voting, here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication (IT&T) Syed Amin ul Haque, Minister for Railways Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Minister for Science and Technology (S&T) Senator Shibli Faraz, IT&T Secretary Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) Acting Chairman Brig (r) Khalid Latif, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) IT Director General (DG) Khizer Aziz, and senior officials of the government attended the meeting.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz briefed the meeting about the measures taken by his ministry with regard to the manufacturing of EVMs.

He informed that COMSATS, the National Institute of Engineering (NIE) and National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) were jointly working to produce a prototype of EVM which would be ready shortly.

The president stressed the need that the security of the equipment and various processes involved have to be fool-proof, user-friendly and transparent to ensure credibility of the entire electoral process.

The meeting agreed that NADRA would facilitate e-voting under the umbrella of ECP.

It was also agreed to hold meetings on weekly basis to review the progress on e-voting and EVMs. The president appreciated the efforts of M/o Science and Technology for developing a prototype of EVM.

Previous articleProscribed TLP approaches Interior Ministry for removal of ban
Next articleNCOC orders cuts in inbound flights to curb coronavirus risk
Avatar
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

PM lauds overseas Pakistanis for keeping afloat national economy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday terming the nine million overseas Pakistanis the country’s “biggest asset” said their remittances had kept afloat the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan calls for policies that tackle inequality, ensure justice

NEW YORK: Pakistani Ambassador at United Nations (UN) Munir Akram has stressed the need for addressing inequality at the international and national levels to...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM for environmental preservation at any cost in Ravi City project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the preservation of green areas at any cost during the execution of...
Read more
NATIONAL

NCOC orders cuts in inbound flights to curb coronavirus risk

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday ordered airlines to sharply cut the number of inbound flights between May 5 and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Proscribed TLP approaches Interior Ministry for removal of ban

ISLAMABAD, April 29 (INP): Proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Thursday approached the Interior Ministry to remove the ban that was imposed on the religious...
Read more
NATIONAL

PIA to bring million doses of Sinopharm vaccine today

ISLAMABAD: Three special aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) carrying a million shots of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine doses from China on Thursday will arrive...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

NCOC orders cuts in inbound flights to curb coronavirus risk

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday ordered airlines to sharply cut the number of inbound flights between May 5 and...

President for expediting EVM production with high-tech security features

Proscribed TLP approaches Interior Ministry for removal of ban

PIA to bring million doses of Sinopharm vaccine today

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.