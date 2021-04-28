HEADLINES

Saudi crown prince seeks good relations with Iran

By Agencies

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince on Tuesday struck a conciliatory tone towards the kingdom’s arch-nemesis Iran, saying he sought “good” relations, after sources said the rivals held secret talks in Baghdad.

The two countries, locked in a fierce struggle for regional dominance, cut ties in 2016 after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions following the kingdom’s execution of a revered Shia cleric.

“Iran is a neighbouring country, and all we aspire for is a good and special relationship with Iran,” Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a television interview broadcast late on Tuesday.

“We do not want Iran’s situation to be difficult. On the contrary, we want Iran to grow […] and to push the region and the world towards prosperity.”

He added that Riyadh was working with regional and global partners to find solutions to Tehran’s “negative behaviour”.

That marks a change in tone compared to Prince Mohammed’s previous interviews, in which he lashed out at Tehran, accusing it of fuelling regional insecurity.

The prince did not mention any negotiations with Tehran.

The talks in Baghdad, facilitated by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, remained secret until the Financial Times reported that a first meeting had been held on April 9.

An Iraqi government official confirmed the talks to AFP, while a Western diplomat said he had been “briefed in advance” about the effort to “broker a better relationship and decrease tensions”.

Riyadh has officially denied the talks in its state-backed media while Tehran has stayed mum, asserting only that it has “always welcomed” dialogue with Saudi Arabia.

The initiative comes at a time of shifting power dynamics, as US President Joe Biden is seeking to revive the tattered 2015 nuclear deal that was abandoned by Donald Trump.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have backed opposite sides of several regional conflicts, from Syria to Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition is fighting the Houthi rebels.

Iran supports the Houthi rebels, who are battling the Saudi-led military coalition that intervened in Yemen’s war in 2015.

The rebels have also stepped up drone and missile strikes on Saudi targets, including its oil facilities.

In his interview, Prince Mohammed renewed calls for a ceasefire and negotiations with the rebels.

Previous articleFazl convinces PPP, ANP to review parting ways with PDM
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Fazl convinces PPP, ANP to review parting ways with PDM

ISLAMABAD: Ice has started to melt between major political parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the president of the anti-government...
Read more
HEADLINES

President stresses modern beekeeping techniques to up honey yield

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday called for adopting modern beekeeping techniques to enhance the yield and quality of organic honey produced in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Akram urges closing of digital divide for disparity reduction

NEW YORK: Pakistan Ambassador at UN Munir Akram has underlined the need for political commitment to address the “digital divide”, the gap between under-connected...
Read more
HEADLINES

Balochistan to witness prosperity revolution through massive development: PM

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday Imran Khan said the government was focused on bringing a revolution of prosperity in Balochistan through projects...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan urges UNSC to protect civilians in armed conflicts

NEW YORK: Pakistan on Tuesday called on the UN Security Council to "act boldly" in protecting civilians and critical infrastructure during the conflict, pointing...
Read more
LAHORE

Punjab shuts down colleges as Covid-19 cases rise

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday directed all colleges, both public and private, to shut down campuses from Thursday until the Eid holidays. The notification...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Akram urges closing of digital divide for disparity reduction

NEW YORK: Pakistan Ambassador at UN Munir Akram has underlined the need for political commitment to address the “digital divide”, the gap between under-connected...

Balochistan to witness prosperity revolution through massive development: PM

Pakistan urges UNSC to protect civilians in armed conflicts

Punjab shuts down colleges as Covid-19 cases rise

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.