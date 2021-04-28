HEADLINES

Fazl convinces PPP, ANP to review parting ways with PDM

Sources say PPP, ANP leaders may attend next PDM meeting / Maulana Fazl stops PDM leaders from making statements against PPP, ANP

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Ice has started to melt between major political parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the president of the anti-government coalition, has stopped the alliance leaders from speaking out against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Awami National Party (ANP).

A source in the opposition alliance has informed Pakistan Today that there have been backdoor contacts between Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the PPP.

“Ice is melting and the PPP and ANP are expected to attend the next meeting of PDM,” the source said.

According to the source, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman has asked Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP central leaders to show restraint and return to the PDM fold.

The source said that there have been backdoor contacts between Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the PPP leadership.

“During these contacts, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has asked the PPP and the ANP to reconsider their position. That is why Maulana Fazlur Rehman has directed that the parties will not make statements against each other till the summit,” the source added.

Moreover, Rehman is convinced that PPP and ANP are expected to participate in the next PDM summit.

During the meeting on April 26, Rehman, while confirming the PPP’s contacts, said that the PDM had asked those who had split from the alliance to reconsider.

He had said that the PPP and ANP can return to the alliance by admitting its mistake.  He had added that the steering committee of the PDM also made suggestions on future strategies, which will be submitted to the summit for final approval.

Talking to media after the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said that a summit would be convened soon after which a full-fledged mass contact campaign would be launched with full force

