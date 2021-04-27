Zimbabwe names squad for Test series against Pakistan

HARARE: Zimbabwe has named a 16-player squad for its two-Test series against Pakistan with five uncapped stars in the group. The series will begin on Thursday (tomorrow).

Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Roy Kaia, Milton Shumba, and Tanaka Chivanga have all been given their maiden Test call-ups.

Jongwe comes into the squad on the back of a strong performance in the recently-concluded T20I series, where he was the leading wicket-taker for Zimbabwe with nine wickets.

In a huge boost for the hosts, Brendan Taylor has been recalled to the squad after missing out on Zimbabwe’s last Test series against Afghanistan in the UAE because of health issues.

Zimbabwe will be without Craig Ervine and Wesley Madhevere. Ervine is out with a calf injury while Madhevere, who scored a half-century in the final T20I, is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

All-rounder Sikandar Raza will continue to miss out as he is about to receive treatment for a bone marrow infection.

Squad: Sean Williams (captain), Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano.