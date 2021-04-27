PML-N will fight rigging attempts in AJK polls, says Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday, while warning the state premier about possible rigging in the upcoming polls, said that her party would fight any attempts in this direction.

Raja Farooq Haider, the prime minister of the autonomous state, said that any rigging in the upcoming polls would benefit India. “[Rigging in the elections] would benefit India and it will be a move to deceive the people the Azad Kashmir,” he said.

“Everything will go in vain if elections are rigged,” he added.

AJK is scheduled to see general elections in summer, with the exact date yet to be announced.

Moreover, before the government announced postponement of examinations, the PML-N VP said that the government was putting students’ lives at risk by conducting O/A-Level exams at a time when the coronavirus situation is worsening.

“The countries in the region had opted for other ways to conduct the examinations, then why did this incompetent government put students in harm’s way,” she asked.

“We want this curse (incumbent government) to end …. we can bear them, but the people cannot,” she added.

She lashed out at the government for failing to curb the coronavirus pandemic and protecting public’s health.

Speaking about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with the group backing estranged party leader Jahangir Tareen, she questioned whether the sugar baron had been given an NRO by the premier.