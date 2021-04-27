Sindh asks SHC to suspend routine work, allow only urgent proceedings

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday wrote a letter to the Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh requesting him to suspend routine court work in light of the current coronavirus situation.

“The current situation demands reiteration of earlier administrative measures taken and implemented by your honour last year,” Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said in the letter.

“I would, therefore, request and urge if the routine court work is suspended and only matters of urgent nature are fixed for hearing so that the Honorable Judges, learned lawyers, court staff as well as litigants are protected from this pandemic.”

He also listed the recent steps taken by the provincial government to curb the spread of the disease in the country.