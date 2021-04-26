Opinion

Religion and corona

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
11
0

Islam is religion of peace and humanity which teaches us each and every manner and SOPs of world, From the very beginning of corona there has been a fight between religion and safety. As we all know this virus reacts when touched, islam teaches us to be at home if you have a disease which spreads by touching.

Everyone was blaming Non muslim countries as if it’s their trick to stop muslims from worshipping but there is a circle of discipline to understand islam because at some points islam wants us to be strict or to ease ourselves because there are more than one way to go through a problem. Same for corona, we were surrounded by numerous thoughts stuck in our mind to go to masjid or not, shake hands or not, to hug or not but no one was giving a particular statement proven by islam because these things are related to our culture and pakistanis knows perfectly to manifest cultures. People were really confused and were not performing their roles in (no hand shakes and hugs). They were just chilling here and there, no follow up for hygiene. After sometime virus was taken seriously then Molana’s and Mufti’s showed up and told people what islam says to do during pandemic and everything is going nicely along with SOPs.

- Advertisement -

Suhail Saeed Tunio

Larkana

Previous articleSlogans vs sincerity
Next articleProblem of broken roads
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Smart lockdown for Eid

Eid-ul-Azha is one of the most eminent Eid and opportunity which honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismael as an act...
Read more
Letters

Eid precautions

This year the Eid has fallen on August 01, which is the month of monsoons. This Eid brings festivities of Qurbani and meat. However,...
Read more
Letters

Don’t open schools

As we all know that the pandemic situation is going all over the world. This is the worst time for everyone because COVID-19 has...
Read more
Letters

Problem of broken roads

In Sachal Goth, G3 stop, wakeel society scheme# 33 Karachi, I want to highlight the problem of broken roads. Our Municipal Corporation wants waking...
Read more
Comment

Slogans vs sincerity

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto loved to hear incidents of Quaid’s life from his Army Chief General Gul Hasan, who in his youth was ADC to...
Read more
Comment

The dos and don’ts of disability inclusion

I have lived with Spastic Diplegic Cerebral Palsy since birth. Growing up, whenever I walked into a room, I could not shake the strangeness...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Problem of broken roads

In Sachal Goth, G3 stop, wakeel society scheme# 33 Karachi, I want to highlight the problem of broken roads. Our Municipal Corporation wants waking...

Religion and corona

Slogans vs sincerity

Fazl urges PPP, ANP to admit their mistakes, return to PDM fold

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.