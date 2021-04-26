In Sachal Goth, G3 stop, wakeel society scheme# 33 Karachi, I want to highlight the problem of broken roads. Our Municipal Corporation wants waking up; and as private appeals to their office had no effect, perhaps a little publicity will do no harm. For the last months Sachal Goath road has been almost impassable. The surface is badly broken up by heavy rains , and on dark night it is positively dangerous for vehicles or carriages to pass that way. Moreover, there are heaps of road metal on both sides of the road, which leave very little room in the middle. It is scandalous that we should be inconvenienced in this way for weeks and I hope the public will bring pressure to bear on those responsible so that the road may be put in through repair without further delay

Kanwal Ali

Karachi