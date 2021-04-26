Agriculture sector to get modern revamp to benefit farmers: Imran

MULTAN: Terming uplift of farmers vital for the prosperity of the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the agriculture sector would be revamped on modern lines to benefit both growers and the country.

Addressing the distribution ceremony of the first phase of Kisan Cards to provide agriculture loans for farmers, the prime minister said the step would help eradicate the poverty of around five million farmers nationwide.

“Giving strength to farmers mean making the country strong,” he said, adding that the government was firm to bring a positive transformation in the lives of farmers.

Imran said he had decided to personally oversee the agriculture sector and would be getting updates on related projects every week.

“Time will tell that the reforms of agriculture sector will bring a revolution of economic prosperity,” he said.

He said the technology-based Kisan Card would end discrepancy and corruption in the dispensation of loans to farmers.

Imran said through agriculture reforms, the government had diverted Rs1,100 billion additional funds to farmers and recalled Rs500 support price on wheat in two years.

He announced to increase subsidy on DAP (diammonium phosphate) from Rs500 to Rs1,000 under Kisan Card.

The prime minister said with these efforts, the agriculture sector was included in the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and added that Pakistan could benefit from China’s high-yield and seed development technology.

He said farmers in the country were still using old techniques of agriculture, which needed a major transformation.

He said extension services would be handed over to the private sector, where a trained professional on motorbike per Union Council would visit farmers to apprise them of modern agriculture modes.

Imran said the country’s twelve climatic zones and temperature range between 15-38 degrees offered appropriate conditions for crop diversity. The earlier imported commodities including pulses, oilseeds, soya bean, and psyllium husk would now be grown locally, he added.

He lauded the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik, Habib Bank Limited, and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for pacing up the project of Kisan Card.

He said the government was focusing on the implementation of a Rs300 billion agriculture transformation package, adding that to overcome water shortage, two big dams and several small reservoirs were under construction beside the lining of canals being carried out with Rs 220 billion.

On livestock, he said Rs40 billion had been allocated for projects including the import of semen to improve cattle breed and increase milk production. With the export of cheese and milk, the country can earn up to $25 billion, he added.

He said the loss of perishable fruit and vegetables would be overcome by establishing storage houses and food processing plants.

Imran said the government was pursuing the target to double the cereal production including wheat, corn, and barley, and take steps to cut the imports.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said South Punjab Secretariat is a step towards carving out a separate province in Punjab.

Addressing the launching ceremony of various public welfare projects in Multan this afternoon, he said the second South Punjab Secretariat will be established in Bahawalpur for which he will soon visit the area.

He said the PTI government is resolute in its commitment to a constitutional amendment for the creation of South Punjab province.

The Prime Minister said his government is taking steps to uplift the backward and poor areas of Pakistan, including South Punjab, merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, and interior Sindh.

He said no attention was given in past for the development of these areas. He said a quota in jobs will be reserved for South Punjab in proportionate to its population.

Imran Khan said unfortunately, previous regimes did not pay any heed to the development and uplift of South Punjab and remained busy plundering national wealth.

He said that a budget of around 260 billion rupees meant for South Punjab was reallocated to other areas on the behest of previous rulers in seven years.

Talking about his strategy to cope with the Islamophobia and blasphemy against Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatim-un-Nabiyeen, the Prime Minister said we are contacting heads of the Muslim countries to evolve a joint approach over the matter to be presented before the European Union and the United Nations.

He said through a joint approach we will tell the EU and the western countries that they should refrain from hurting the sentiments of 1.5 billion Muslims in the name of freedom of expression.

He expressed the confidence that the West will defiantly become convinced that disrespect of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatim-un-Nabiyeen like the Holocaust is not tolerable.

Chief Minister Buzdar said on Prime Minister Imran’s directive, the agriculture reforms were being implemented well ahead of the stipulated time.

He said the card will help farmers get loans to buy seeds, fertilizers, other equipment besides getting insurance of crops.

He said Rs17 billion initial in subsidy was being provided for agriculture incentives including the Kisan card, adding that Agriculture Emergency Programme was in progress to set up new markets and increase wheat production.

Under the agriculture policy already launched by the Punjab government, he said, 8,000 land record centres were being established across the province including 3,000 in South Punjab.

Provincial Agriculture Minister Hussain Jahania Gardezi said the Punjab Seed Corporation was being revamped on modern lines.