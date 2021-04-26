NATIONAL

Muneeb, others to be placed under Fourth Schedule

By INP

KARACHI: Preparations to include the names of former Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chief Mufti Muneebur Rehman and others in the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) are underway in connection with the protests and riots of the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The Fourth Schedule is a list of proscribed individuals who are suspected of terrorism and/or sectarianism under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997. After credible intelligence information, their names are included in the list as recommended by the Home Department and can be subjected to restrictions on travel, speech and business.

The names being considered include Mufti Muneeb, Haji Rafique Pardesi, Ghulam Ghaus Baghdadi, Maulana Rehan, Amjad Noorani, Ali Muhammad Aslam, Aamir Chootaani and others.

The details have been sought from the police stations in Karachi East in this regard. Documents are being compiled by the police and would be sent to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

