183,000 fined for not wearing face masks while driving

By INP

LAHORE: Lahore Police fined as many as 183,000 drivers for not wearing face masks in the last week, it emerged on Monday.

As per details, 128,000 motorcyclists, 24,000 rickshaw drivers, and more than 12,000 car drivers were found violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) and were served fine by the traffic wardens on the spot.

1,484 public transport vehicles were also impounded over violating the 50 percent capacity ban, while 13 police cases were also registered.

Last week, Lahore police chief Ghulam Mehmood Dogar directed the police that government guidelines be implemented in view of the rising Covid-19 cases.

Army troops patrolled roads in Lahore along with police and district officials to ensure enforcement of guidelines.

Covid-19 awareness messages were displayed on the vehicles of the troops patrolling the city. “Join hands in the fight against coronavirus,” one of the messages read.

