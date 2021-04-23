HEADLINES

Afghan peace imperative for stable, prosperous region: FM

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that peace in Afghanistan is imperative for stability in Pakistan and the region.

The foreign minister said this while speaking at a trilateral conference of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Turkey, and for peace in Afghanistan in Istanbul on Friday.

Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar participated in the conference via video-link.

Qureshi said that Pakistan has been continuing its sincere reconciliatory efforts for peace in Afghanistan. He said that all stakeholders to the Afghan problem will have to play their constructive role to materialise the dream of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

He emphasised the need for formulating a comprehensive and implementable plan regarding a time-bound and dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees.

During the conference, views were also exchanged on promoting economic cooperation, enhancing interactions, challenges to regional peace, and dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees.

It may be added that the trilateral process comprising Pakistan, Turkey, and Afghanistan has been in place since 2007.

Later, addressing the joint press briefing after the conclusion of the trilateral conference, along with his Turkish counterpart in Istanbul on Friday, Foreign Minister Qureshi has reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue its sincere, conciliatory efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister said that peace in Afghanistan will open up new avenues for the development of ties within and outside the region. He stressed that at this crucial stage all parties concerned should cease this great opportunity and sit on the table for this purpose.

