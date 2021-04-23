HEADLINES

Pakistan extends travel curbs on 23 countries till 30th amid Covid-19

By News Desk

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday extended travel restrictions for international passengers arriving from 23 countries in its Category C till April 30 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The CAA issued a new notification regarding the extension of travel restrictions on Category C countries following the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).
Those coming from countries in Category C will have to take prior permission from the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC). The nationals, NICOPs and POC card holders will also be banned from arriving in Pakistan.
China, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, Japan and Australia are among the ‘Category A’ countries, according to CAA. The travellers from these 20 countries (Category A) will not have to present their Covid reports for boarding or landing in Pakistan.
However, those coming from countries in Category B will have to make sure a negative Covid PCR report at a maximum of 90 hours prior to boarding. The rest of Covid SOPs will remain the same and their implementation will be mandatory, the CAA said. The new travel restrictions will remain in effect until April 30.

Previous articleGovt committed to achieving sustained economic growth: Tarin
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Govt committed to achieving sustained economic growth: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has reiterated the firm resolve of the government in achieving macro-economic stability and sustained economic growth by...
Read more
HEADLINES

16 PIA staffers stranded in Canada after flight ban for 30 days

Canada has suspended all passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days, starting from Friday, due to increased Covid-19 cases detected in travellers...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt prioritise Sindh’s development: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that progress and prosperity of the people of Sindh is a priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The president...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan can retire debt by promoting tourism: Imran

MURREE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched various development projects in Murree, including establishment of Kohsar University and up-gradation of TB Sanatorium Hospital. Addressing the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Another blow to PDM: Gilani, Shehzad bypass Musaddiq in deciding Senate standing committees

ISLAMABAD: In a new twist to the tale of widening gulf between the opposition alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the Leader of the...
Read more
HEADLINES

FBR report not to be considered in Justice Isa review: SC

A report compiled by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) which pertains to Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his family's financial...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Pakistan can retire debt by promoting tourism: Imran

MURREE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday launched various development projects in Murree, including establishment of Kohsar University and up-gradation of TB Sanatorium Hospital. Addressing the...

India’s hybrid warfare against Pakistan

Love marriage – a sin

Dynamics of India-Bangladesh Relations

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.