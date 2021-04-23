Govt committed to achieving sustained economic growth: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has reiterated the firm resolve of the government in achieving macro-economic stability and sustained economic growth by following a consultative process.

The finance minister said this during a meeting with Najy Benhassine, country director of the World Bank Group, who made a courtesy call on him on Friday.

Extending a warm welcome, the finance minister lauded the pivotal role being played by the World Bank in strengthening governance and service delivery through institutional reforms & human capital development in Pakistan over the years.

He appreciated the swift and timely assistance extended by the World Bank Group for stimulating economic recovery during Covid-19 pandemic.

He apprised the country director that the first Economic Advisory Council (EAC) meeting had decided to work towards reinvigorating the productive sectors of the economy. The EAC will facilitate sound economic planning by chalking out short, medium and long term plans (with firm timelines) to set the course for an inclusive and sustained economic growth, he added.

He stated that the continued support of the World Bank, as a major development partner, is critical to attaining fiscal consolidation, improved service delivery and good governance in Pakistan.

The country director felicitated the finance minister on assuming his new responsibility and thanked the government of Pakistan for continuous support and facilitation in completion of the ongoing projects and programmes.