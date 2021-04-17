Qureshi leaves for UAE on three-day visit

ISLAMABAD/ABU DHABI: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi left on Saturday for an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a focus on trade, employment opportunities, and regional security situation, Radio Pakistan reported.

During the three-day visit, Qureshi will call on his Emirati counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other dignitaries.

The foreign minister will also hold meetings with the Emirati leadership on all segments of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment, regional and global developments, job opportunities for Pakistan nationals and the welfare of the Pakistani diaspora residing in the sheikhdom.

He will also meet members of the diaspora community and interact with domestic and international media organisations. The Emirates is home to the second-largest Pakistani community abroad.

The two countries enjoy strong fraternal ties, rooted deep in common faith and shared history and values, a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said.

Regular high-level interactions and visits between the two nations have played a pivotal role in providing further impetus to strengthening bilateral cooperation and collaboration on a wide range of issues, it added.