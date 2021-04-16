PML-N asserts PM has failed after latest cabinet reshuffle

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart and spokesperson for Nawaz Sharif Muhammad Zubair on Friday said that the latest reshuffle of the cabinet is proof positive of Prime Minister Imran Khan “failing at his job”.

“In less than three years, this is the fourth finance minister to take up the portfolio,” he said, further asserting that no improvement would come from these changes.

Earlier, the PM office notified that it has been decided to give the portfolio of the Ministry of Finance and Revenue to Shaukat Tareen.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain is the new minister for information and broadcasting. Muhammad Hammad Azhar has been given the portfolio of energy, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar Minister for industries and production, Senator Shibli Faraz minister for science and technology and Omar Ayub Khan has been given the portfolio of economic affairs.

In this regard, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib said that Prime Minister Imran has full rights to reshuffle the cabinet to achieve better performance.

Those who performed in the previous ministries had done a remarkable job, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on the opposition’s remarks over reshuffling, he said that the leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the PML-N had caused colossal damage to the national economy.

He added that Ishaq Dar and former finance ministers introduced during the PPP regime were also responsible for plunging the economy of this country.

Appreciating the role of Hafeez Shaikh, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had brought the finance minister in for improvement of the overall economic situation. He added that Shaikh also performed well.

Replying to a question, he said that the incumbent government is committed to controlling inflation and unemployment. Farrukh said that all-out efforts are being made to address the challenges so that the common man could enjoy relief in future.