HEADLINES

PML-N asserts PM has failed after latest cabinet reshuffle

By News Desk
PML-N-inflation

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart and spokesperson for Nawaz Sharif Muhammad Zubair on Friday said that the latest reshuffle of the cabinet is proof positive of Prime Minister Imran Khan “failing at his job”.

“In less than three years, this is the fourth finance minister to take up the portfolio,” he said, further asserting that no improvement would come from these changes.

Earlier, the PM office notified that it has been decided to give the portfolio of the Ministry of Finance and Revenue to Shaukat Tareen.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain is the new minister for information and broadcasting. Muhammad Hammad Azhar has been given the portfolio of energy, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar Minister for industries and production, Senator Shibli Faraz minister for science and technology and Omar Ayub Khan has been given the portfolio of economic affairs.

In this regard, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib said that Prime Minister Imran has full rights to reshuffle the cabinet to achieve better performance.

Those who performed in the previous ministries had done a remarkable job, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on the opposition’s remarks over reshuffling, he said that the leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the PML-N had caused colossal damage to the national economy.

He added that Ishaq Dar and former finance ministers introduced during the PPP regime were also responsible for plunging the economy of this country.

Appreciating the role of Hafeez Shaikh, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had brought the finance minister in for improvement of the overall economic situation. He added that Shaikh also performed well.

Replying to a question, he said that the incumbent government is committed to controlling inflation and unemployment. Farrukh said that all-out efforts are being made to address the challenges so that the common man could enjoy relief in future.

Previous articleNepal’s Annapurna conquered by Pakistanis for first time
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Nepal’s Annapurna conquered by Pakistanis for first time

Sirbaz Khan and Muhammad Abdul Joshi became the first Pakistani climbers to summit the treacherous 8,091-metre Annapurna peak in Nepal on Friday. On March 23,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Thaw in Pakistan-India tensions is ‘tactical’: experts

KARACHI: United Arab Emirates-brokered backdoor diplomacy has brought a thaw in otherwise mounting tensions between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India, but it is no more...
Read more
HEADLINES

US sanctions Pakistani company for interference in 2020 elections

United States President Joe Biden has signed an executive order sanctioning 32 individuals that interfered in the 2020 elections on behalf of a Russian...
Read more
HEADLINES

Covid-19 curbs on public transport, trade activities intensified in capital

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration intensified restrictions on public transport and commercial activities following National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) guidelines to curb Covid-19 cases on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh changes market timings, closure days as Covid-19 cases increase

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department issued new directives regarding the markets and trade centres for their timings and closure days on Friday. The directives issued by...
Read more
HEADLINES

Punjab approves billions for uplift projects

LAHORE: The government of Punjab released funds to the tune of billions of rupees for different uplift schemes, including water, sanitation, road construction and education,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

CITY

Massage parlour accused of inflicting injuries, evading responsibility

LAHORE: A local massage parlour in Lahore has been accused of offering massages to clients from untrained personnel, leading to serious injuries to the aforementioned...

Online classes during the second wave

The fault in our textbooks

India’s changing nuclear status

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.