Nepal’s Annapurna conquered by Pakistanis for first time

Sirbaz Khan and Muhammad Abdul Joshi became the first Pakistani climbers to summit the treacherous 8,091-metre Annapurna peak in Nepal on Friday.

On March 23, Sirbaz Khan, Muhammad Abdul Joshi, Saad Munawar and Kamran Ali became the first climbers to raise the Pakistani flag at the base camp of the world’s 10th highest peak.

According to details shared by the climbers’ teammates on social media, the duo made their first summit push on April 13, the second on April 14, and finally managed to reach the top on Friday at 1:17 pm.

They undertook the expedition to honour late Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara who went missing on K2, the world’s second-highest peak, along with his companions, Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri Sigurjónsson and Chilean mountaineer Juan Pablo Mohr Prieto, on February 5, while attempting to summit the ‘savage mountain’ in winter.