Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Wednesday joyfully announced the increase in car sales this year as compared to last year, yet his brother, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Muhammad Zubair, took issue with his statement.

Car sales up 31% vs last year, in first 9 months of this fiscal year. Private sector credit off take up 34%. Jul to feb large scale manufacturing growth up 7.5%. Widespread growth visible while running a current account surplus, which unlike past makes growth sustainable — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) April 14, 2021

As the federal minister spoke of the various increases in an isolated manner, his brother was quick to point out the shortcomings of these figures.

This should all add up to a reasonable growth of around 4-5% but it’s going to be just 1.5% – one of the lowest in our history & lowest in the region. Simple economics hai. Inflation is up, unemployment up & so is poverty. Economy was growing at 5.8% in 2018 & look what mess now https://t.co/EeccwECwXO — Mohammad Zubair (@Real_MZubair) April 14, 2021

Moreover, other netizens soon started to chime into the discussion.

All the numbers @Asad_Umar is mentioning somehow don’t add up to Pakistan GDP growth. Might be reflecting in Holland’s 😉 — Dr. Faheem Ahmad (@dr_faheemahmad) April 14, 2021

interestingly: he is comparing it with his own last year — Atif Jamal (@atifmlt) April 14, 2021