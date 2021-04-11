HEADLINES

Six die, child injured as car falls into ditch in AJK

By TLTP

KOTLI: At least six people died and one child got injured after a car plunged into a ditch in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) Kotli area on Sunday morning.

Rescue sources said that the bodies were shifted to the Kotli District headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. The injured child was shifted to the hospital for medical treatment, they added.

The car was going from Nakyal to Kotli when it met an accident. Rescue officials said that the deceased include the driver of the vehicle and five members of a family.

Earlier in December, at least five people died and 10 others sustained injuries when the passenger jeep they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Abbottabad. According to the deputy superintendent of the police (DSP), 14 women and a driver were travelling in the ill-fated jeep near Harnokarla.

Upon getting the information, rescue teams reached the spot and initiated relief work. The bodies and the injured were shifted to Benazir Shaheed Hospital.

Pakistan Today
