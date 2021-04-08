NATIONAL

US blacklists group on human smuggling charges

A State Department contractor adjust a Pakistan national flag before a meeting between U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Pakistan's Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on the sidelines of the White House Summit on Countering Violent Extremism at the State Department in Washington February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS) - GM1EB2K0EFQ01

WASHINGTON: Washington imposed sanctions on an alleged Pakistan-based organisation, accusing it of being involved in smuggling migrants to the United States, including foreign nationals that may pose a national security risk.

The move comes as a sharp increase in apprehensions on the US-Mexico border has posed one of the biggest political challenges to the new administration of US President Joe Biden.

The US Treasury Department in a statement said it blacklisted Pakistan national Abid Ali Khan and what it dubbed the Abid Ali Khan Transnational Criminal Organisation, which the Treasury accused of being “a prolific human smuggling organisation,” as well as three people and one entity associated with the organisation.

Khan was also indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia for allegedly leading the effort to smuggle undocumented people into the US from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“Abid Ali Kahn allegedly organised and leads a widespread smuggling organisation that facilitates the illegal smuggling of individuals through various countries and to the United States,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas McQuaid of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said in the statement.

The Treasury said the organisation has facilitated the smuggling of foreign nationals using various routes through Latin America since at least 2015.

Khan and members of the organisation coordinate the smuggling of foreign nationals to the United States for an average cost of $20,000 per individual, according to the statement.

It said the organisation frequently uses a travel route that begins in Pakistan or Afghanistan and transits through several South and Central American countries before arriving at the southern border of the US, often providing fraudulently obtained passports to clients.

Wednesday’s move freezes any US assets of those blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.

Khan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment sent to email addresses listed by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control.

