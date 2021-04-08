Biggest daily Covid-19 case jump since June

ISLAMABAD: The government portal reported its biggest daily jump in new Covid-19 cases in more than 10 months as it registered 5,329 cases of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, data showed.

This is the highest number of daily infections so far as well as the highest since June 16 when 5,090 cases were reported.

In the last 24 hours, the authorities tested 49,816 samples to receive back a positivity rate of 10.7 percent. With the new cases, the number of confirmed cases climbed to 705,517.

Meanwhile, Pakistan registered 98 new fatalities from the coronavirus for the second day straight, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) data showed, bringing the nationwide death toll to 15,124.

“During last 24 hours, most deaths occurred in Punjab followed by KP [Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the NCOC announced in a press statement. “Out of 98 deaths during last 24 hours, 31 died on ventilators.”

Recoveries increased by 2,610 to 623,399, or 88.4 percent of total cases. There are currently 66,994 active cases of Covid-19 in the country, with 3,942 of them in critical condition, NCOC said.

The government is struggling to contain a third wave of Covid-19 with authorities continuing to tighten social distancing and movement restrictions, implementing the ban on all gatherings in hotspots.

Sindh has been the worst hit with 267,612 cases followed by Punjab where 240,584 people have been tested positive, the NCOC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said the province would soon, after cabinet approval, purchase one million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. “Local preparation of vaccine may take 6 to 10 months’ time,” she was quoted by media as saying.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, said on Tuesday that increased restrictions, broader lockdowns, and strong enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs) have started to show give dividends.

The rising trend of positivity rate has been flattened, but the number of critical patients and mortality will stay at high levels for some time due to the momentum of the last two weeks, Asad said.

Urging the people to strictly follow health guidelines to stop the spread of the virus, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that the third wave is extremely dangerous in comparison to the previous two waves.

“We have so far been protecting our people. We are not imposing a complete lockdown or closing our factories. We are only imposing minor restrictions so that this wave does not spread rapidly,” he said in a recent telethon. “But if this spreads, it will have a very negative impact and we will be forced to take steps.”

In March, the government launched a vaccination for the general public, starting with older people, but it is grappling with a high degree of vaccination hesitancy among the people, even among health workers.

The drive began with a focus on the oldest people in the community, generally over the age of 80. “We will work our way down in coming days,” Minister of State for Health Dr Faisal Sultan said at the time.

The private sale of vaccines begun over the weekend. Thousands of people rushed to get inoculated in the first round of commercial sales of the jabs.

The government is currently offering free vaccines to frontline healthcare workers and people over the age of 50, but the drive has thus far been slow, and last month the country allowed commercial imports by the private sector for the general public.

The first round saw the commercial sale of the two-shot Russian Sputnik-V to the general public for about Rs12,000 for a pack of two doses.

Despite the cost, a number of centres offering the shot reported long queues, with some in Karachi waiting in line for close to three hours. Most in the queue were young people still not eligible for the government’s free vaccination.