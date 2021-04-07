Politicians vs people

The PDM leaders claim that it is their democratic right to protest the sitting government to highlight its poor policies. The right to gather and speak might be guaranteed by the constitution, but only if the protestors remember the rights of their fellow citizens.

Creating traffic blocks, damaging property, and most importantly endangering peoples’ lives in times of a pandemic for sure is not guaranteed under any provision of the constitution. One person’s freedom ends where the rights of another person start. Most importantly, the opposition parties must understand that their infights between the old and new faces of the PPP and PMLN are benefitting nobody.

The government is incapable of doing anything and the opposition parties are no less in their movement against the government. While the farce between opposition parties and the government continues, people sigh under the burden of inflation. I wonder if anyone cares about the people of Pakistan?

Raja Shafatullah

Islamabad