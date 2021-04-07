Opinion

Needless political stalemate

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

Sir, When political workers rise from the grassroots level, they emerge as mature individuals, with tolerance for dissent, trained to work as team mates. There is no place for egoistic pursuits in the political arena, where democracy and people’s will must dominate. It is the political process with free and fair elections that separates the chaff from the wheat. PDM has become a victim of the egoistic immaturity of its leadership.

The All-India Muslim League was one such party, and so was the Congress or Khudai-Khidmatgar headed by Bacha Khan, although they had varied goals. All these political parties, despite their differences, wanted independence from tyrannical British Raj, which had over a century, indulged in institutionalized plunder of the subcontinent and sowed seeds of divide and rule, which unfortunately has been adopted by remnants of the Raj. Despite all these pitfalls Quaid-e-Azam, because of his commitment, emerged as a leader of all Muslims, who believed that Congress was slave to Hindu supremacists and their belief that Hindus and Muslims were two separate nations and could not live together as one nation.

- Advertisement -

Modi has proven that the likes of Abul Kalam Azad were wrong. Pakistan’s political problems started when those politicians who had risen from grass roots in the political struggle waged by All India Muslim League were banned from politics under EBDO by a military dictator and political engineering process started, creating King’s party under varied brand names. We have witnessed the shameless manner in which Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was subjected to a slanderous campaign and called a traitor, by those, who themselves were serving interests of foreign powers.

It is also very ironic that those who opposed the political struggle for independence from British Colonial Raj and served them were exempted from restrictions imposed by EBDO. Let us not forget the political drama where a tinpot dictator chose his own brother as an Opposition Leader.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore

Previous articlePoliticians vs people
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Politicians vs people

The PDM leaders claim that it is their democratic right to protest the sitting government to highlight its poor policies. The right to gather...
Read more
Editorials

Travail of undoing one’s own wrongs 

The Prime Minister is in a hurry to get electoral reforms enacted. He conveyed his wishes to S&T Minister Fawad Chaudhary who passed the...
Read more
Editorials

Lavrov visit

The visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ostensibly about such solid issues as trade, counter-terrorism and Afghanistan, but in a wider contest,...
Read more
Letters

Body Shaming is being so standardized

“Oh you’ve gained a lot of weight” and “Oh you are so skinny don’t you get anything to eat?” These are a few phrases...
Read more
Letters

Covid outbreak among children

Children’s life have been turned upside down by this Covid. As this is already affecting their mental health; on many fronts like, closing of...
Read more
Letters

Ramadan and spike in prices

The ninth month of the Islamic calendar is observed by refraining from food and drink from daybreak to dusk. Like other Muslims all over...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

HEADLINES

US says supports direct Pakistan-India talks on ‘issues of concern’

ISLAMABAD: The United States has said it encourages direct dialogue between Pakistan and India on “issues of concern,” as signs have emerged in recent...

Dozens of UK MPs raise concerns on putting Pakistan, Bangladesh in red list travel ban

PPP summons CEC meeting on April 11

US to restore about $150 million in aid to Palestinians: report

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.