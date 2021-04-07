HEADLINES

ECP announces fact-finding inquiry into Daska by-poll fiasco

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced to hold a fact-finding inquiry into the NA-75 Daska by-poll fiasco besides appointing an officer to commence a thorough probe.

The provincial joint election commissioner of Punjab, Saeed Gul, has been appointed as the inquiry officer and tasked to present its report till May 15, it emerged. The inquiry will uncover the fact about the disappearance of the presiding officers (POs) on February 19.

The inquiry officer will scrutinise the violations of duties made by the POs and election staff besides recording the statements of the presiding officers, INP reported. Saeed Gul was given powers to seek assistance from any federal or provincial institution to conclude its probe.

The transportation and security plan will also be reviewed during the inquiry, as well as ascertaining the concerned officers who were involved in alleged result tempering and helping those who took away the polling staff on the by-election day.

On Feb 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ordered re-election in the NA-75 Sialkot-Daska constituency over alleged rigging and irregularities.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision to order re-polling at all polling stations in NA-75.

However, the Supreme Court (SC) had upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to hold re-polling in the entire National Assembly constituency NA-75 in Daska.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial had heard the petition of PTI candidate Ali Asjad Malhi, challenging the ECP order of February 25, 2021, declaring the by-election at NA-75 Daska void and ordering re-polling in the whole constituency.

The election commission will organise re-election on April 10 in Daska’s NA-75 constituency following the orders of the top court.

Previous articleRuet-e-Hilal Committee seeks technical support from science minister
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee seeks technical support from science minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad in a meeting held on Tuesday...
Read more
HEADLINES

PML-N candidate set to win after ANP withdraws from NA-249 polls

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Miftah Ismail has been given an edge in the upcoming NA-249 by-polls after the Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday announced...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTDC gets new MD

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday appointed Aftabur Rehman Rana, Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan president, managing director (MD) of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC). He...
Read more
NATIONAL

With eyes on Afghanistan, Russia and Pakistan to bolster security ties

ISLAMABAD: Concluding his visit with a pledge to focus on efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday said Moscow...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB gets time to submit response in CSM case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday took up a petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking cancellation of bail granted...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bakhtawar says isolating after contracting coronavirus

KARACHI: Bakhtawar Chaudhry (née Bhutto-Zardari) on Wednesday announced she has contracted coronavirus, urging people not to be deterred from getting vaccinated. "I tested positive for...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

With eyes on Afghanistan, Russia and Pakistan to bolster security ties

ISLAMABAD: Concluding his visit with a pledge to focus on efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday said Moscow...

NAB gets time to submit response in CSM case

Bakhtawar says isolating after contracting coronavirus

Confirmed Covid-19 cases cross grim 700,000 mark

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.