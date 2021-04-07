CITY

Arrested suspect in sugar scandal turns out to be Sindh govt employee

By INP

KARACHI: An accused arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during its probe into last year’s sugar scandal was found to be an employee of the Sindh government.

Per an official of the agency, it came on record that Dayal Das was an employee in the Agriculture Department, and was performing his job as P.D. Supervisor in BPS-11 since 2006.

Das was one of the seven accused who were arrested on March 28, for their involvement in artificial shortage and price hike of sugar.

The official said letters had been issued to the sugar mills, concerned deputy commissioners, sugar cane commissioner as well as other quarters for provision of documentary evidence and the interpretation of the record was underway to substantiate the evidence against the mafia involved in the hike.

Benami accounts have been found of these brokers which were being operated with the active support of bank staffers.

It is pertinent to mention that all seven accused, arrested by the agency, were brokers and were involved in the creation of artificial shortage and price hike of sugar with the connivance of mills’ owners.

They were operating through electronic means to dishonestly and fraudulently maneuver, manipulate and artificially hike sugar prices, amidst hoaxes of impending sugar stock shortages (while sugar stocks were lying unsold or sold/ un-lifted in mills and godowns and the demand-supply gap was artificial).

Furthermore, the arrested were also indulged in opening/ operating fake/unrevealed third-party accounts to conceal/disguise the illegitimate crime proceedings. These accounts have been frozen.

The agency had also recovered mobile phones, registers and laptops, etc from their possession.

Previous articleECP announces fact-finding inquiry into Daska by-poll fiasco
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

ECP announces fact-finding inquiry into Daska by-poll fiasco

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced to hold a fact-finding inquiry into the NA-75 Daska by-poll fiasco besides appointing an...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee seeks technical support from science minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad in a meeting held on Tuesday...
Read more
HEADLINES

PML-N candidate set to win after ANP withdraws from NA-249 polls

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Miftah Ismail has been given an edge in the upcoming NA-249 by-polls after the Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday announced...
Read more
NATIONAL

PTDC gets new MD

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday appointed Aftabur Rehman Rana, Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan president, managing director (MD) of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC). He...
Read more
NATIONAL

With eyes on Afghanistan, Russia and Pakistan to bolster security ties

ISLAMABAD: Concluding his visit with a pledge to focus on efforts to bring peace to Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday said Moscow...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB gets time to submit response in CSM case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday took up a petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking cancellation of bail granted...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTDC gets new MD

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday appointed Aftabur Rehman Rana, Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan president, managing director (MD) of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC). He...

With eyes on Afghanistan, Russia and Pakistan to bolster security ties

NAB gets time to submit response in CSM case

Bakhtawar says isolating after contracting coronavirus

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.