Arrested suspect in sugar scandal turns out to be Sindh govt employee

KARACHI: An accused arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during its probe into last year’s sugar scandal was found to be an employee of the Sindh government.

Per an official of the agency, it came on record that Dayal Das was an employee in the Agriculture Department, and was performing his job as P.D. Supervisor in BPS-11 since 2006.

Das was one of the seven accused who were arrested on March 28, for their involvement in artificial shortage and price hike of sugar.

The official said letters had been issued to the sugar mills, concerned deputy commissioners, sugar cane commissioner as well as other quarters for provision of documentary evidence and the interpretation of the record was underway to substantiate the evidence against the mafia involved in the hike.

Benami accounts have been found of these brokers which were being operated with the active support of bank staffers.

It is pertinent to mention that all seven accused, arrested by the agency, were brokers and were involved in the creation of artificial shortage and price hike of sugar with the connivance of mills’ owners.

They were operating through electronic means to dishonestly and fraudulently maneuver, manipulate and artificially hike sugar prices, amidst hoaxes of impending sugar stock shortages (while sugar stocks were lying unsold or sold/ un-lifted in mills and godowns and the demand-supply gap was artificial).

Furthermore, the arrested were also indulged in opening/ operating fake/unrevealed third-party accounts to conceal/disguise the illegitimate crime proceedings. These accounts have been frozen.

The agency had also recovered mobile phones, registers and laptops, etc from their possession.