HEADLINES

HRCP demands PM apologise for linking rape to obscenity

By News Desk

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Tuesday demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan issue an official apology for his remarks linking the incidence of rape to obscenity.

“HRCP is appalled by PM @ImranKhanPTI’s recent remarks linking the incidence of rape to ‘obscenity’ and suggesting that ‘purdah’ would contain the problem. This is unacceptable behaviour on the part of a public leader,” the rights body said in a statement shared on popular microblogging site, Twitter.

“Not only does this betray a baffling ignorance of where, why and how rape occurs, but it also lays the blame on rape survivors, who, as the government must know, can range from young children to victims of honour crimes.”

“We demand an immediate apology and renewed commitment on the government’s part to tackling rape as it should — as an act of violence, of power,” the statement added.

These comments were made in regards to the PM’s statements from Saturday last. During a question and answer session with the public, the premier had said that rape and other sexual crimes were a product of “obscenity” and had called it an import of the West and India.

The premier made what could be construed as rape apologist statements. While he condemned any forms of sexual assault, he said that Islam promoted the ‘purdah’ because “not everyone [in society] has willpower”.

Previous articleSending a negative message to people
Next articleHeat wave in Karachi
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Tareen denies reports of joining PPP, meeting with Zardari

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen has denied a claim made by PPP leader Shehla Raza regarding his inclusion in the Pakistan People’s Party...
Read more
NATIONAL

9th Indian soldier commits suicide in occupied Kashmir since March

ISLAMABAD: Another Indian soldier committed suicide in Srinagar district of the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on Tuesday. The soldier of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) committed suicide...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM wants work on electoral reforms initiated on war footing

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday decided to form a parliamentary committee to bring about electoral reforms in the country. Speaking to PTI Senator Ali...
Read more
HEADLINES

CPC, PPP agree to further strong mutual bond, long term cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chief Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday assured Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong that the PPP and Communist Party of China...
Read more
HEADLINES

PDM in tatters as ANP parts ways, PPP set to follow the suit

ISLAMABAD: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Tuesday announced to part ways with the opposition alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) while the Pakistan...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan to reach IMF for second Covid relief package: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that his government would reach out to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a second relief package...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Jahangir Khan Tareen
HEADLINES

Tareen denies reports of joining PPP, meeting with Zardari

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen has denied a claim made by PPP leader Shehla Raza regarding his inclusion in the Pakistan People’s Party...

9th Indian soldier commits suicide in occupied Kashmir since March

PM wants work on electoral reforms initiated on war footing

CPC, PPP agree to further strong mutual bond, long term cooperation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.