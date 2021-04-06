HRCP demands PM apologise for linking rape to obscenity

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Tuesday demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan issue an official apology for his remarks linking the incidence of rape to obscenity.

“HRCP is appalled by PM @ImranKhanPTI’s recent remarks linking the incidence of rape to ‘obscenity’ and suggesting that ‘purdah’ would contain the problem. This is unacceptable behaviour on the part of a public leader,” the rights body said in a statement shared on popular microblogging site, Twitter.

“Not only does this betray a baffling ignorance of where, why and how rape occurs, but it also lays the blame on rape survivors, who, as the government must know, can range from young children to victims of honour crimes.”

“We demand an immediate apology and renewed commitment on the government’s part to tackling rape as it should — as an act of violence, of power,” the statement added.

These comments were made in regards to the PM’s statements from Saturday last. During a question and answer session with the public, the premier had said that rape and other sexual crimes were a product of “obscenity” and had called it an import of the West and India.

The premier made what could be construed as rape apologist statements. While he condemned any forms of sexual assault, he said that Islam promoted the ‘purdah’ because “not everyone [in society] has willpower”.