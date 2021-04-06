Heat wave in Karachi

Recently heat wave hit Karachi when the seventy four year record of highest temperature was broken and the residents of Karachi suffered from extreme hot weather, shuttering of coastal winds and scorching sun. This led to heat stroke, nose bleeds, dehydration and fainting. The cause is very clear as we all know the root problem is global warming which came in existence through deforestation. It’s high time for our government to start plantation on rooftops of high rise buildings and stop industrialization in residential areas. Rather the industries should be out of the city and proper smoke and waste disposal systems should be developed to avoid further consequences.

Syeda Eman Fatima

Karachi