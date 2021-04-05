HEADLINES

PM Imran back in office after recovering from Covid

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan has returned to the office after having purportedly recovered from the deadly coronavirus, it emerged on Monday.

The premier shared a photograph of his return from his official Instagram account. Furthermore, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Dr Faisal Sultan confirmed the news.

However, he started his official duties last week without getting a second test, with PM’s aide Shahbaz Gill saying a coronavirus patient “does not need to get tested three days after their symptoms subside”.

The prime minister keeps an active social media presence and often shares photos — relating to his political and personal life.

After returning to the office, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashed Ahmed called upon the prime minister to discuss the overall political situation.

During the meeting, PM Imran and Sheikh Rasheed discussed political situation of the country and other matters related to the Interior Ministry.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was also given a briefing on the up-gradation of Korangi Fish Harbor, which was carried out with the financial grant given by the government of Japan.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan as he called on him at his office.

 

News Desk
News Desk

