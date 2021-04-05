Gillani requests ECP to dismiss disqualification claims against him

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Senate Opposition Leader Yousaf Raza Gillani on Monday requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to dismiss disqualification claims filed against him.

He asked the commission to declare the petitions as inadmissible as the allegations leveled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government against him are baseless and non-serious.

He also called PTI leaders Farrukh Habib and Maleeka Bokhari “habitual claimants”. The case was filed on the basis of “unauthentic videos”, he maintained.

In the previous proceedings, notices were issued to Gillani, his son Ali Haider Gillani and other parties regarding the leaked video. ECP had rejected the request of PTI leaders to stop the notification of Gillani’s victory in the Senate elections.

Bukhari read the transcript of Ali Gillani’s video and claimed that the techniques for wasting the vote were being taught in the clip.

The ECP member from Punjab asked why the MPs met Ali Gillani when they clearly knew about the horse-trading trend in the elections over which, PTI counsel, Ali Zafar, told that the video was recorded to expose the corrupt elements.