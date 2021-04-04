Opinion

People’s ambassador

Popular singer Shaukat Ali passes away

Editorial
By Editorial
7
0

Singer Shaukat Ali, who performed for over five decades, breathed his last on Friday. He was a maestro who could sing patriotic songs, ghazals, Sufi poetry and folk hits with equal felicity Shaukat Ali’s powerful voice electrified many when it was aired for the first time on PTV in 1965. The popular war song “Sathio, Mujahido, Jaag Utha Hai Sara Watan” was originally sung together by Ali and Masood Rana and was later released as ISPR’s official video with Ali as lead singer. Another song that made him a household celebrity all over Pakistan was “Apna Parcham Aik Apna Quaid-e- Azam Aik Hai”.

Singer Shaukat Ali was often called the voice of Punjab for his rendition of Waris Shah’s Heer and Mian Muhammad Bakhsh’s Saiful Maluk besides folk genres that included  challa and jagga, sung by generations of Punjabi singers. Among his Pujabi song hits were ‘Kyun Door Door Raindey O’ and ‘Kaddi Te Hass Bol Vay’. Ali was a well known figure in East Punjab also where he was invited  to several performances.

- Advertisement -

Shaukat Ali was a people’s ambassador from Pakistan who created a lot of goodwill. On Saturday the Chandigarh-based English newspaper The Tribune quoted Punjabi poet Gurbhajan Gill who said Punjab had lost a towering cultural figure in Ali’s death. The condolence messages that poured in from East Punjab indicate that his admirers included a whole lot of well-known Punjabi stage artists and singers like Dalair Mehndi, Jasbir singh Jassi, Jaspinder Narula and top Padma Shri Award winner and BJP figure Hans Raj Hans. Ali’s singing skills endeared him to Punjabi speakers all over the world. He toured and performed overseas in countries that had significant pockets of Punjabi speakers like the UK, Canada and the USA.

Shaukat Ali received the ‘Voice of Punjab’ award in 1976. In July 2013, he was honoured with the ‘Pride of Punjab’ award by the Pakistan Institute of Language, Art and Culture (PILAC). He gave a live performance at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi, and was awarded the highest Pakistani civilian presidential award ‘Pride of Performance’ in 1990. Despite the accolade he received, Shaukat Ali lived hand to mouth all his life.

Previous articleCoronavirus kills 84, infects 4,723 in a day: NCOC
Next articlePDM at a crossroads 
Editorial
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus in wedding ceremonies

The National Command and Operation Center imposed a ban on indoor and outdoor wedding ceremonies on 28th of March in areas with high coronavirus...
Read more
Letters

Third wave of coronavirus

The third wave of coronavirus is occurring to be more destructive. But are we taking it seriously? Are we willing to save ourselves? No!...
Read more
Letters

Teen Smoking

Through the column of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw your attention towards the issue of teen smoking which is increasing in...
Read more
Letters

Overloaded points of University of Karachi

Being a student of University of Karachi, I am very happy that there are so many facilities provided by University of Karachi to their...
Read more
Comment

Great Expectations

I am using this title from Charles Dickens’s book, though I do not claim to be anything like him, but it describes the feeling...
Read more
Comment

Do they count?

Poverty means living in tight accommodation, consuming inadequate and poor food and possessing mostly no education. At present more than half of such poverty-stricken...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Great Expectations

I am using this title from Charles Dickens’s book, though I do not claim to be anything like him, but it describes the feeling...

Do they count?

Let the jackals howl

PDM at a crossroads 

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.