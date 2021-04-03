Coronavirus kills 84, infects 4,723 in a day: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 4,723 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally of cases to 682,888.

According to the latest statistics shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday, the Covid-19 has claimed 84 more lives during the aforementioned period, bringing the nationwide tally of deaths due to Covid-19 to 14,697.

The number of active cases stands at 58,500 and the positivity rate has reached 9.41 per cent. A total of 50,186 tests were conducted on Friday, out of which 9,050 were in Sindh, 23,029 were in Punjab, 8,239 were in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 7,491 were in ICT, 1,158 were in Balochistan. Gilgit-Baltistan conducted 346 tests while AJK conducted 875.

The country has recorded 609,691 recoveries across till date.

At least 84 people lost their lives during the past 24 hours, out of which eight patients were on ventilator support. Province-wise, most deaths occurred in Punjab followed by KP. The province-wise breakdown of the total fatalities is as follows: 4,506 people died in Sindh while 6,523 died in Punjab. 2,417 died in KP and 574 died in ICT. Balochistan witnessed 211 deaths while 363 were recorded in AJK.

Four cities with the highest ventilator occupancy are Multan at 70 per cent, Lahore at 65 per cent, Gujranwala at 60 per cent, and Islamabad at 56 per cent. The total number of ventilators occupied in the country is 393.

At least 205 fresh Covid-19 cases emerged in Sindh overnight, taking the tally to 266,377. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that three more patients succumbed to the deadly disease as the fatalities reached 4,509 in the province. He also said that 163 patients recuperated during the last 24 hours, lifting the total to 256,642.

Punjab reported at least 2,403 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 228,356. According to health officials, 38 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus as the death toll surged to 6,523. They further said that 192,452 patients have recovered from the disease in the province so far.

Meanwhile, the NCOC was apprsed on Saturday by the authorities concerned that single-dose CanSino Covid-19 vaccine administration would commence from April 5 in all provinces.

A morning session of NCOC was presided by Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar via video link and co-chaired by NCOC National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan.

The forum was informed that keeping in view the increasing Covid-19 disease spread, 594 more oxygen beds have been added to dedicated Covid-19 health facilities with special focus on Swat and Peshawar.

“All Covid-19 vaccination centres must ensure to facilitate above 65 years age individuals who already have been allowed walk-in vaccination facility,” the NCOC emphasised.