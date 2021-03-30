NATIONAL

KP bans public events, imposes section 144 to arrest third wave

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday suspended all indoor and outdoor events due to a surge in fresh coronavirus cases.

According to a statement, the government imposed section 144, banning gatherings and all kinds of cultural, sports, social and religious gatherings in the province.

It is also considering a complete lockdown in 16 hotspot districts, the statement said.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash said a ban has been imposed on functions in marriage halls and in-person visits in the Civil Secretariat.

In a press conference, Bangash, who was flanked by Health Minister Taimur Jhagra, said several important decisions were taken to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the province.

He said a ban on entry of visitors in the offices of the provincial cabinet was also imposed. Directives were also issued for 50 percent work from home policy for the government offices.

Bangash said that public transport would remain close for two days a week until the month of Ramadan.

Transport and Local Government wings were directed to consult with stakeholders including transporters for implementation of the anti-coronavirus guidelines.

Educational institutions in all those districts where the positivity rate was 5 percent or above would be closed. So far, schools in 16 hotspot districts were closed.

He said the third wave of coronavirus was intensifying and strict measures were required ahead of Ramadan to prevent its spread.

He said Provincial Task Force has hinted relief for supporting economic activities during Ramadan, adding that Taraveeh prayer and others activities would continue under guidelines.

Bangash said the vaccination campaign against polio would continue in the province under SOPs and urged masses to follow them at public places, adding strict decisions would be taken in case the coronavirus situation worsen in the province.

On the occasion, Jhagra said the cooperation of people was imperative to contain spread of the corona and decisions of National Command and Operational

Staff Report

