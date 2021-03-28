Panel for anti-rape law to devise implementation mechanism soon

ISLAMABAD: Special Committee for Implementation of Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Ordinance, 2021, is likely to devise mechanism soon in order to curb growing incidents of sexual assault in the country.

The Ministry of Law and Justice has constituted a 42-member special committee for the implementation of the Ordinance, 2021, headed by Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Bokhari.

The second meeting of the committee, which is expected during the current week the special committee, will discuss and prepare recommendations for the PM’s approval regarding investigation and prosecution of scheduled offences including the collection and gathering of evidence.

Talking to TLTP on Sunday, Islamabad Child Protection Advisory member, Advocate Sharafat A Chaudhry, who is also one of the members of the Special Committee notified under the Anti-Rape Ordinance, said, “In case an official does not comply with directions, the special committee is empowered to refer the matter to the appropriate authority for taking disciplinary action against the person who disregards the directions.”

He said that for the full implementation of the Anti-Rape Ordinance 2021, the prime minister may issue rules. “Under Section 19 of the ordinance, the prime minister may prescribe rules, upon the recommendations of the special committee, for the purposes of carrying out the purposes of this ordinance,” he added. So, the Committee will sooner draft rules for the consideration of the prime minister, he further said.

He informed TLTP that the committee is competent to prepare draft in relation to rehabilitation of the victim, offender, suspect or a member of the society pertaining to gender and children sensitisation and training of all relevant stakeholders, including Judges, police-officers, prosecutors, medico-legal officers and staff and other duty officers or personnel, both at the time of induction.