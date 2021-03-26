Pak-China cooperation to bring economic stability in region: Masood

KOTLI: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that completion of energy projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would help overcome the energy crisis on the national level, and at the same time, it would bring a visible change in the socio-economic life of the people of AJK.

He expressed these views after a briefing given by the chief executive officer of China Three Gorges South Asia Investment (Pvt) limited, Yao Feixiong, on the hydropower generation project currently under execution at Karot Hollar under the CPEC initiative.

While describing CPEC as an important project for the economic development of Pakistan, the AJK president said that on the one hand, the project would help develop infrastructure in Pakistan and AJK, on the other, it will raise the living standard of people by providing job opportunities to the local educated people.

“The execution of 720-MG Karot hydropower generation project would provide jobs to the local people and the completion of this project early next year will provide electricity to more than two million households in the country,” he added.

He maintained that the accomplishment of similar other CPEC projects will promote economic activity in AJK and provide jobs to the local educated youth.

Earlier on arrival at Hollar, the state president was warmly received by the China Three Gorges South Asia Investment (Pvt) Ltd CEO Yao Feixiong, deputy executive officer, general manager (environment and social safety), manager administration and other Chinese officials, and gave him a briefing on the Karot project.

He said that it is a major pilot project of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is expected to be completed early next year and generate 3.2 billion units of cheap, clean electricity for Pakistan.

The state president was told that the project which has a capacity of generating 3.2 billion units of electricity would be completed next year. At present 3,000 people including 1,000 Chinese citizens are working on the project.

The Chinese company officials thanked the state president for visiting the project. Later, Khan took a round of different sections of the project and inspected the construction work.