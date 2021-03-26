NATIONAL

End of an era: Literary giant Haseena Moin loses life battle against cancer

By TLTP

KARACHI: Renowned dramatist and novelist Haseena Moin passed away in Karachi on Friday.
She was 80. The renowned playwright had been battling cancer for the past few years. Her funeral prayers were offered at Madni Masjid, North Nazimabad, Block I, Karachi.
She was perhaps one of the most celebrated playwrights and scriptwriters to come out of Pakistan and had several accolades under her belt. These include the Pride of Performance award from the government for her services to the performing arts in the country. She also holds the distinction of penning Pakistan’s first original script, Kiran Kahani, in the early 1970s.
She was born on November 20, 1941, in Kanpur, India, from where she received her primary education. With a career spanning more than four decades, Haseena was one of the most prominent names in the Pakistani entertainment industry.
The celebrated dramatist, known as the famous PTV drama writer, pursued her master’s degree from the University of Karachi in 1963. She authored memorable dramas including Shehzori, Zair Zabar Paesh, Uncle Urfi, Ankahi, Tanhaiyyan, Dhoop Kinaray, Dhundh, Aahat, Pehr, Parosi, Bandish, and Aaina.
Soon after the news of her death made headlines, celebrities and famous personalities offered their condolences and remembered the popular artist.
“Haseena Moin was a shining name in the field of literature and she played a constructive role in society through her writings,” Alhamra Arts Council Executive Director Dr Aslam Dogar said.
“Her vision regarding social issues and society’s welfare was evident in her scripts and she impressed many minds, especially the youth of our country. Her work could easily serve as a guide for all aspiring writers. Alhamra will miss her on every occasion,” he added.
Punjab Culture Minister Khayal Ahmad Kastro said, “Haseena Moin will be remembered as a wonderful writer. In her career, she wrote excellent dramas including Tanhaiyan, Ankahi, Dhoop Kinare and others. Every single one of her dramas was impressive. A bright period of literature has come to an end with her. This is shocking news for all of us.”
Echoing the sentiments, Dr Sugra Sadaf, famous writer and Punjab Institute of Language Art and Culture DG shared, “Haseena Moin had a beautiful and down-to-earth personality. I am yet to come across a woman as humble as Haseena Ji in the field of literature. I have spent an ample amount of time with her and noted that she was like a student who was always willing to learn during literary gatherings.” Sadaf added, “She earned fame during the golden era of PTV, which was rather competitive. Even in such trying times, she managed to prove her mettle. She was second to none.”
Speaking about the same, renowned literary personality Muneeza Hashmi said, “Haseena Moin’s passing away is a big loss for the literary community and the country. Her contribution to the welfare of the Urdu language and Urdu literature will always be remembered and cherished.”
Actors Samina Peerzada, Sakina Samo and Imran Abbas, alongside filmmaker Mehreen Jabbar and politician Faisal Javed Khan also remembered Haseena as one of the most prolific writers in the entertainment industry.

