HEADLINES

Naval chief calls for endeavors to deal with complex, dynamic security environment

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has said that “we must keep abreast of the emerging trends and make endeavours to deal with complex and dynamic security environment faced by the today’s world”.

The naval chief on Friday visited PAF Air War College Institute, Faisal. On his arrival, he was received by Air Vice Marshal Zulfiqar Ahmed, the president of Air War College Institute.

The chief guest congratulated the AWCI team for achieving the educational standards worthy of an institute of the highest calibre as the college was formally conferred the status of an independent degree awarding institute by the President of Pakistan on January 20, 2021.

Addressing the Air War course participants, Admiral Niazi said that jointness remained central to the modern concept of military operations as no force could achieve success in today’s warfare single-handedly.

Later, the naval chief also met foreign officers undergoing course at the premier institution.

PAF Air War College Institute is the prestigious institution of Pakistan Air Force, where mid-level officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries are prepared for assumption of key command and staff appointments. During the course, the participants are exposed to over a 100 subject experts, including: civil and military professionals, diplomats, scholars/academicians, lawyers, industrialists, scientists, economists and media personnel. exclusive interaction with foreign faculty and strategists is also ensured to provide depth and academic rigor to the course.

Avatar
Staff Report

