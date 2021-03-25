HEADLINES

Pakistan deeply values its relations with Hungary: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Hungary have launched a trade and economic window to boost their commercial and economic linkages.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó virtually launched the online platform on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Pakistan foreign minister expressed confidence that the window will further enrich their bilateral relations.

He said that this will serve as the round the clock online platform to provide credible information and guidance for respective businesses and entrepreneurs.

The FM said that Pakistan deeply values its relations with Hungary both bilaterally and within the European Union (EU).

Qureshi said that it is a matter of satisfaction that despite the ongoing pandemic, the two sides have been working together to further cement their economic partnership.

Emphasising the need for further consolidating partnership through high level and private sector exchanges, he said that Pakistan looks forward to the second session of the Pakistan-Hungary Joint Commission on economic cooperation in Islamabad this year.

Alluding to the investment opportunities in Pakistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi said that all the economic sectors are open for investment. He added that Hungarian companies are welcomed to explore joint ventures with Pakistani counterparts.

He underscored the Hungarian companies can invest in special economic zones as well as renewable energy, information technology, electric vehicles and tourism. He pointed out that there is also a great scope of cooperation in the agriculture sector.

The foreign minister maintained that Pakistan has also eased visa requirements and the businessmen, including those from Hungary, can avail the visa-on-arrival facility. The tourists are also being facilitated through online visa, he added.

Qureshi said that several European countries have revised their travel advisory for Pakistan after improvement in the security situation and the economic and structural reforms undertaken by the present government.

He hoped that Hungary will also revise its travel advisory for Pakistan in order to improve the linkages.

