Covid-positive premier back to work days after contracting disease

Prime Minister Imran Khan has resumed his duties in a limited capacity on Thursday, wherein he has begun meeting with members of his government during his isolation period.

The premier held an in-person meeting with Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Zulfi Bukhari, Chairman Standing Committee on Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed and SAPM on Media Yusuf Baig Mirza.

While PM Imran is supposed to be self-isolating, along with his wife who also tested positive, he held meetings with the aforementioned leaders and public officeholders. Principal Secretary Azam Khan was also present in the meeting.

Reportedly, the premier issued directives on important government matters during the meeting.

On the occasion, PM Imran Khan said that the third wave of coronavirus is dangerous. He noted that although the vaccination process is underway across the country, coronavirus safety precautions must continue to be implemented.

He also directed the government to issue health cards as soon as possible.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he will “not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands” during Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s appearance at the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Lahore chapter tomorrow.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had thanked the people for their good wishes for early recovery from the Covid-19 infection.

In a tweet on Sunday, the prime minister had also thanked the people for prayers. “I want to thank everyone in Pakistan & abroad for their good wishes and prayers for the quick recovery of the first lady and I from Covid 19,” he had said in a tweet from his official handle.

Late Saturday night, SAPM on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was in “good health” after contracting Covid-19 and was self-isolating.

“We are monitoring parameters of his health, and at present, he did not need a direct intervention,” Arab News had quoted him as saying.

After him, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said that he had met the premier, who is “fit and doing well”.

“The best advice that we could give him was to stay at home, isolate, and rest,” he had said in view of the fact that the prime minister only experienced “mild symptoms”.

“We are monitoring his clinical parameters and medical treatment will be given to him if required. Right now, there is no need for any treatment as such.”

The premier’s tweet on Sunday came after Indian PM Modi, Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa and other foreign officials wished him a fast recovery.

SAPM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill in a tweet on Sunday had said: “The prime minister and Bushra Bibi are thankful to you all for your good wishes”.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Imran, along with First Lady Bushra Bibi, tested positive for coronavirus. The news comes two days after the premier was vaccinated against the virus. However, the premier had received his first dose and not the second jab for the vaccine.

PM Imran, 68, received his first of the two prescribed shots of a coronavirus vaccine on Thursday. When news of him testing positive for the contagious disease came out, the rumour mills went abuzz with speculation that the prime minister contracted the disease after vaccination.

But health experts say it is likely Khan was infected prior to being vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), national health agency of the United States, says the vaccine does not infect patients with the disease, but those who may have contracted the virus before they are vaccinated can become ill after a shot because it takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity.

However, the NHS, soon after the news broke out, clarified that Khan had not been “fully vaccinated” when he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

It said that the prime minister had only received the first dose of the vaccine and that too merely two days ago, further explaining that the time frame was too soon for any vaccine to become effective. Antibodies develop 2-3 weeks after the second dose of 2-dose Covid vaccines.