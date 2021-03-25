Court orders govt to inoculate Shehbaz against Covid-19

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday directed the Punjab government to administer the coronavirus vaccine jabs to Pakistan PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif within two days.

Judge Jawadul Hassan resumed hearing in the Ramzan Sugar Mill case with Shehbaz and his son Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz in attendance.

During the proceedings, Shehbaz said that he would be 70 this year. He inquired about the health of the accountability judge and said: “A medical Board was constituted on the orders of the respected judge. One month ago, tests were conducted but I did not get the results to this day.”

At this, the court ordered Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik and the medical board to provide the report to Shehbaz.

The PML-N president was brought from prison as the court heard witnesses and the cross-examination of the defence counsel.

The accountability judge also reprimanded Inland Revenue Deputy Commissioner Tanveer Hussain for going offline while testifying in the case.

The judge told him to leave his office knowledge at home since he was just a witness in the court.

The hearing was subsequently adjourned until Friday.

A number of PML-N supporters came to the court premises to show solidarity with Shehbaz and Hamza.