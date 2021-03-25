NATIONAL

Court orders govt to inoculate Shehbaz against Covid-19

By INP
Shahbaz Sharif (C), opposition leader and brother of ill former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif, arrives at the High Court to attend a hearing in Lahore on November 16, 2019, as party has petitioned the Lahore High Court seeking an unconditional end to Nawaz Sharif's travel ban. - A political dogfight in Pakistan is delaying efforts to secure treatment overseas for ailing ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, whose health remains "critical" according to his doctor on November 15 (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP)

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Thursday directed the Punjab government to administer the coronavirus vaccine jabs to Pakistan PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif within two days.

Judge Jawadul Hassan resumed hearing in the Ramzan Sugar Mill case with Shehbaz and his son Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz in attendance.

During the proceedings, Shehbaz said that he would be 70 this year. He inquired about the health of the accountability judge and said: “A medical Board was constituted on the orders of the respected judge. One month ago, tests were conducted but I did not get the results to this day.”

At this, the court ordered Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik and the medical board to provide the report to Shehbaz.

The PML-N president was brought from prison as the court heard witnesses and the cross-examination of the defence counsel.

The accountability judge also reprimanded Inland Revenue Deputy Commissioner Tanveer Hussain for going offline while testifying in the case.

The judge told him to leave his office knowledge at home since he was just a witness in the court.

The hearing was subsequently adjourned until Friday.

A number of PML-N supporters came to the court premises to show solidarity with Shehbaz and Hamza.

Previous articleAs Israel tallies vote, Palestinians eye historic polls
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

As Israel tallies vote, Palestinians eye historic polls

As weary Israelis count votes from yet another tight election, Palestinians are beginning to prepare for their first polls in 15 years juggling both...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan deeply values its relations with Hungary: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Hungary have launched a trade and economic window to boost their commercial and economic linkages. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Hungarian...
Read more
HEADLINES

PDM will not ‘let victimisation rule the roost’, says Kaira

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday reiterated that the members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would support Pakistan Muslim...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh announces exams schedule for 2021

The pronvicial education department has annouced the the new schedule for exams at all grade levels. According to the notification, nursey til grade eight class...
Read more
NATIONAL

Motorway rape convicts challenge death sentence

LAHORE: The two men sentenced to death for gang-raping a woman on the side of a motorway in September challenged their convictions in the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Suspect in Daniel Pearl murder case to leave prison

ISLAMABAD: A British-born militant sentenced to death for the murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl was ordered to be let out of prison Thursday by...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Sindh announces exams schedule for 2021

The pronvicial education department has annouced the the new schedule for exams at all grade levels. According to the notification, nursey til grade eight class...

Motorway rape convicts challenge death sentence

Pakistan-India may play cricket series after nine years: report

Passenger with fake documents nabbed at Lahore airport

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.