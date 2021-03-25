Top Headlines

Biden wants to explore keeping US counter-terror troops in Afghanistan: top lawmaker

Biden has said it would be “tough” to meet deadline set in February 2020 deal struck with Taliban

By Agencies
US Vice President Joe Biden (3L) arrives at a US base in Maidan Shar Wardak province on January 11, 2011. US Vice President Joe Biden stressed that his country's troops could stay in Afghanistan after 2014 if Afghans want them to, on day two of a surprise visit to the war-torn nation. Speaking after talks with President Hamid Karzai in Kabul, Biden said: "We're not leaving if you (Afghans) don't want us to leave". AFP PHOTO/SHAH MARAI (Photo credit should read SHAH MARAI/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is looking to keep US troops in Afghanistan past a May 1 deadline while exploring a deal in which the Taliban would allow a US counter-terrorism force to remain as they confront their Islamic State foes, a top US lawmaker said on Wednesday.

House of Representatives Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith’s comments provided new details of US President Joe Biden’s conduct of the Afghanistan peace process that he inherited from the Trump administration.

The State Department referred questions to the White House. The White House and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment. US officials have said Biden has made no decision on the deadline to withdraw the last US troops from America’s longest war.

Biden has said it would be “tough” to meet the deadline set in a February 2020 deal struck with the Taliban.

Addressing an online Foreign Policy magazine forum, Smith said he spoke to national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about the withdrawal.

“I think there’s a general feeling that May 1 is too soon, just logistically,” he said. “We’ve got […] closer to 3,500 troops in Afghanistan. Our allies have around 7,000.”

“You cannot pull out 10,000-plus troops in any sort of way in six weeks,” he said. He added the administration’s “job one” is talking to the Taliban about allowing the US-led force to remain for a little longer.

He noted the Taliban demand that all foreign troops leave. If that remains their position, he said, “I don’t see that we have much choice but to leave,” including counter-terrorism forces.

“What the Biden administration wants to do is negotiate past May 1 and then at least explore the option: has the Taliban changed their mind as they […] are fighting ISIS (Islamic State) almost as much as they are fighting the Afghan government,” Smith continued.

“Might their position change about a US presence? I doubt it. But I think the administration is thinking it’s worth the conversation,” he said.

The Taliban has been fighting Islamic State’s local affiliate, and US airstrikes on ISIS have proved critical to helping them rout their rivals.

But, experts say, Islamic State remains a serious threat.

The Taliban have indicated they will resume attacking foreign forces if Biden fails to meet the May 1 deadline, and some experts doubt they would allow any US force to stay.

Previous articlePakistan capable of defending integrity, sovereignty: Alvi
Next articleTaiwan says has begun mass production of long-range missile
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Alarm as Covid-19 contagion rate surges past 10pc

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan on Thursday recorded an alarming transmission rate of 10.15 percent as it reported 3,946 new infections of the coronavirus after conducting 38,858...
Read more
World

Taiwan says has begun mass production of long-range missile

TAIPEI: Taiwan has begun mass production of a long-range missile and is developing three other models, a senior official said on Thursday, in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan capable of defending integrity, sovereignty: Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan is equipped to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty and any misadventure will meet the most...
Read more
HEADLINES

IMF agrees to release third loan tranche for Pakistan

Following stringent measures on Pakistan’s end, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday agreed to release the third loan tranche of around $500 million...
Read more
World

British police arrest man after suspicious package at queen’s Edinburgh residence

LONDON: British police said on Wednesday they had arrested a man after a bomb disposal team made a suspicious item safe on the grounds of...
Read more
World

UAE finance minister and Dubai deputy ruler Sheikh Hamdan dies at 75

DUBAI: Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Dubai’s deputy ruler and the United Arab Emirates’ long-serving finance minister, has died, Dubai’s ruler said on Wednesday. Sheikh Hamdan,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.